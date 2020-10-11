THOMAS HAROLD McKENY, JR. (TOM), 84, of Centerville, Ohio (previously of St. Albans, WV) passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home as a result of a prolonged illness associated with Alzheimer's.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dawna McKeny, of Centerville, Ohio (previously of St. Albans, WV), son Lt Col (Ret) John McKeny and wife Tina McKeny of Centerville, Ohio, son Dr. Timothy McKeny and partner JR Ousley of Athens, Ohio. Tom had three grandchildren, Alicia McKeny Jacobs, John Thomas McKeny, Jr., and Meagan Leigh McKeny, all of Centerville, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Keelie Rae Jacobs and Baylie Gwyn Jacobs; and many grand-dogs. Still living are brothers Cam Allen McKeny of Scott Depot, Dale K. McKeny of Palm Bay, Florida, and sister Patricia Sharon (McKeny) Walker of Charleston, and an extended number of loving nieces and nephews throughout the country.
He is preceded in his passing by father and mother, Thomas Harold McKeny, Sr. and Rachel Irene McKeny of Charleston, brothers Stanley Tilden McKeny and Arthur Lee McKeny of Charleston WV. Tom and Dawna also had one stillborn son, Steven Reid McKeny.
Tom was a 35-year employee of Union Carbide. He was an active and vital part of the St. Albans community throughout his life serving as bicycle-riding City Council Ward Representative; Lion's Club member and president; Little League and Babe Ruth baseball league official; and active member of First Baptist Church of St. Albans Wifani Sunday school class. He continuously supported the Highlawn Elementary, McKinley Junior High, and St. Albans High School sports and music programs, and was a PTA leader throughout his life in the St. Albans community.
After cremation and distribution of ashes, Tom's final resting place will be in the family cemetery plot in Culloden, West Virginia.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 2nd Street and 6th Avenue, St. Albans, WV, 25177, followed by a Celebration of Life Service from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Tom's name to Ohio Hospice of Dayton to continue their exemplary, professional work that helped sustain the family through this difficult process. Donations may be made by mailed check: Ohio Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45420; or, online at www.hospiceofdayton.org