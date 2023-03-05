Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Howard Bailey Jr.
THOMAS HOWARD BAILEY, JR., 93 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Thomas Memorial Hospital with his children and family surrounding him. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and neighbor. He was married to the late Glenna Jane Bailey for 69 years and was a loving father to four children.

Tom lived a full life focusing on his faith, wife, and family. He worked at the West Virginia Department of General Services for more than 25 years and made many life-long friends. Tom was a devout Christian and member of Dunbar First Baptist Church for over 60 years. He served as a Deacon, a member of the Board of Trustees, and Advisory Board. Tom was active in the Dunbar Chapter of Eastern Star where he and Glenna were Worthy Matron and Patron. He served on the Dunbar City Council for many years representing the east-end of Dunbar. Tom was a 50 year member of Dunbar Lodge # 159 A.F. & A.M. and served as a Clown for the Shriners. Tom was a navy veteran and served during the Korean war.

