THOMAS HOWARD BAILEY, JR., 93 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Thomas Memorial Hospital with his children and family surrounding him. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and neighbor. He was married to the late Glenna Jane Bailey for 69 years and was a loving father to four children.
Tom lived a full life focusing on his faith, wife, and family. He worked at the West Virginia Department of General Services for more than 25 years and made many life-long friends. Tom was a devout Christian and member of Dunbar First Baptist Church for over 60 years. He served as a Deacon, a member of the Board of Trustees, and Advisory Board. Tom was active in the Dunbar Chapter of Eastern Star where he and Glenna were Worthy Matron and Patron. He served on the Dunbar City Council for many years representing the east-end of Dunbar. Tom was a 50 year member of Dunbar Lodge # 159 A.F. & A.M. and served as a Clown for the Shriners. Tom was a navy veteran and served during the Korean war.
Tom was born to Thomas Howard and Rader Mary (Tinsley) Bailey in Charleston, WV on June 14, 1929. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and three siblings. Brother: Paul (Opal) Bailey; Sisters: Margaret (Marion) Dilly and Reba (Elbert) Copenhaver. He is survived by his four children: Lou Ann (Steven) Hartley, Kathy Jo (James) Stewart, Thomas Howard (Glenva) Bailey, III; and Timothy Alan (Tracy) Bailey, and grandchildren Jason (Andrea) Stewart, Erica (Christian) Weaver, Thomas William Bailey, Zachary Dylan Bailey, Tyler Alan Bailey, and Timothy Cody (Nina) Bailey; great grandchildren Cadence & Kennedy Stewart, Ryker and Raelyn Weaver, Ava Bailey, Callie, and Holden Bailey; and many nieces, and nephews.
Tom loved his family and was always there when they needed him. He would give you the shirt off his back. Tom and Glenna loved to travel and spent many months in Florida with family and friends. Tom was an avid gardener; whatever he planted it grew. He had a tiny little garden in the back yard that fed anyone who wanted onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Tom loved to play cards and Dominos with family and friends. He had a quick whit and a sharp memory.
Celebration of Thomas's life will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at 1 p.m., with Pastor David Keeney and Pastor Andy Shamblin officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73 and Masonic Graveside Rites conducted by Dunbar Lodge #159
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the funeral home. Catered celebration of his life will follow the service with family and friends.
The family gives special thanks and donations to be made to SweetBriar Assisted Living.