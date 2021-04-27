THOMAS HOWARD GLASS, JR., left mortality on April 24, 2021, at his home in Buckhannon, West Virginia. He was born in the middle of a World War II blackout in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of the late Thomas Howard and Margaret Gillespie Glass. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Spaniol Glass of Buckhannon, seven children and their spouses: John Thomas Glass (Becky) of Aroda, VA; Katherine Jane Waybright (Walter) of Hughesville, MD; James Spaniol Glass (Stacie) of Rexburg, ID; Sara Elizabeth Butcher (Jim) of Lexington Park, MD; Peter Micajah Glass of Woods Cross, UT; Aminda Sue Glass of Woods Cross, UT; and Joshua Michael Glass (Allison) of Winfield, WV. He is also survived by his sisters, Claudia Jane Hill (Lendall) of Sissonville and Peggy Sue Ross (Dixon) of Latham, NY, as well as a myriad of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Roxanna Lea Glass, and infant grandson, Easton Glass. Tom was a graduate of Dunbar High School, West Virginia University and Marshall University. He retired from the W V Department of Human Services where he held many positions throughout his years of service. He served his community in various capacities. At different times in his life as he served on the North Central Community Action Board, the Board of Literacy Volunteers of America, and as president of the Polk Creek Elementary PTA and scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed working with youth and loved music, humor, good friends and fellowship. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many positions. His love of his Heavenly Father, and His Son, Jesus Christ, were evident as he served his fellow members. He tried to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ in serving those in need of a helping hand. He believed in the value of work and commitment to his fellow man. Tom felt his greatest fulfillment was within his own family, a family that he loved very much. He found great pleasure in the accomplishments of his wife, children and grandchildren. Friends will be received Friday, April 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buckhannon. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with Bishop Ron Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in the Skidmore-Spaniol Cemetery in Webster Springs, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Roxanna Glass Memorial Scholarship Fund administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Post Office Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
