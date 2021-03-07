THOMAS HUGH MINNICH of Charleston, WV passed on Tuesday March 2, 2021 after a short illness. Tom was born on June 4, 1954 to Richard and Kathryn Minnich of Gassaway, WV. After graduating from Braxton County High School in 1972, he received a Bachelor's Degree from Marshall University. Throughout his life Tom continued his education by studying Engineering/Program Management at the US Naval Post Graduate School, Banking and Finance & Management at Morris Harvey College/University of Charleston, as well as studies at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA.
In Tom's early years he worked for Wolf Creek Coal Mine and was a member of their Mine Rescue Team. He later moved to VA and was employed by the Department of Defense and upon leaving his position he returned to WV and went to work for Robert C. Byrd Institute of Technology of Marshall University where he held the position of Director of Business and Project Development from which he retired in 2019. Tom was a proud member of the Charleston Moose Lodge 1444. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, fishing, socializing, fine dining, and he loved "The Thundering Herd".
Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Ryan) and TJ (Michelle), his grandchildren, Lilly, River, Oliver, Cole, and Ella, Brother,Tracy, Sisters, Louise and Ellie, and several family members. Also surviving is his companion, Joan, and many, many friends and colleagues.
Tom was Catholic by faith. There will be a mass honoring Tom on March 20th at 5pm at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Gassaway, WV. (Social distancing will be observed) In Tom's honor, feel free to make a donation in his name to an organization or charity of your choice. Plans are being made for a Memorial Service honoring and celebrating Tom's life on his birthday, June 4th 2021, at the Flatwood Days Inn Conference Center in Flatwoods, WV.