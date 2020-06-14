THOMAS HURSTFIELD, "Tom," 69, of St. Albans, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Tom was born January 30, 1951, in the UK.
Tom was recruited by American Motors to come work in the US. He retired after 35 years of service with various companies at the South Charleston Stamping Plant. He was a former member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his loving partner of 30 years, Eileen McKinnon, her daughter, Teresa Williams (Larry), four grandchildren, three great - grandchildren, all of Indianapolis, Ind.; three sisters, Ethel Barford, Susan Brown, and Ruth Cornmell, all of the UK.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.