THOMAS JOSEPH JANICKI, M.D., 86, of Charleston, WV passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at home.
He was born on July 12, 1935 to the late Mr. Wiley and Mrs. Stella Janicki of Barrackville, WV. He graduated from Barrackville High School and cum laude from Fairmont State University. He entered West Virginia University Medical School and Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, VA graduating there with his Doctor of Medicine degree. He returned to WV and completed his rotating internship on June 30, 1962 with CAMC Memorial Hospital and entered his own practice of medicine at the age of 27.
The Vietnam Draft interrupted his medical practice in 1966. Tom, his wife Carolyn and their three young daughters first spent time in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston then Fort Riley in Kansas. Orders for Vietnam followed in 1967.
Prior to his military service, college years at Fairmont State University produced not only cum laude graduate, but one who was a surprise first string basketball player, whom in 1957 was selected on the WV Intercollegiate Tournament Team. He was also privileged to play against Hot Rod Hundley in demonstration games.
Physical activity was always part of his daily routine whether it was jogging the streets of Charleston, golfing, tennis or the Y's pick-up basketball team, in years past, at which it was heard, he set a record of 61 points in one game. He was a proud to have coached the Girls Church League Basketball Team for many years.
He was a member of National and State Medical Associations, Kanawha County Medical Association for many years. The Charleston Elks, and Sacred Heart Basilica Catholic Church, and Christopher Columbus Italian Lodge.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by, brothers, William and Edward Janicki; sister, Helen Wiprhonski; son in law, Daniel "Bo" Smith, MD; brothers in law, Michael Romino, Lt. Col. Lennie Romino and Robert Romino, father and mother in law, Dr. Lenard and Mrs. Jeanette Romino; as well as a close friend of many good times, Dr. Albert Capinpin and lastly, Tom's loyal grand-dog Shelby, who conducted herself with utmost care for him.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn; daughters, Jennifer McIntosh (Jim), Julie Janicki- Bettinger (Bobby), and Jill Smith; grandchildren, Phillip Groves, Matt Smith, Gregory Smith, Michael Smith, Holly Smith, Thomas McIntosh, and Anthony McIntosh; sister, Dorothy Janicki; sisters in law, Patty Vasicek, Judy Bailey and Jean Jean Janicki.
The family would like to thank Hospice Care and their staff for the wonderful care he was given while in their care and others who were involved in his most compassionate care, Phillip Groves, Tara Stevens and Sister Ida, providing spiritual care with Rev. Donald X. Higgs. Many friends including Mike Griffith, Patty Vasicek, Robert Ledbetter, MD and Dick Smith.
A service to Honor the Life of Thomas Janicki will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Fr. Don Higgs from Sacred Heart Basilica officiating. Interment will follow in Donel C. Kinnard State Memorial Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospicecare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536. St. Jude's Children's Hospital www.stjudes.org or to St. Francis Hospital Meals on Wheels.
Memories of Tom may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.