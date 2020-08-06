Thomas Jr. Oxley

THOMAS OXLEY, Jr. left this world, on Monday July 27, 2020, he was 41 years old. Tommy was born and raised in Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Edward Oxley Sr, of Charleston, and sister Denise Hall "Sissy", of St. Albans.
He leaves behind his son Preston Oxley, brother, James Oxley of Charleston, sister, Melissa Oxley Beckner of Charleston, sister, Martha Oxley of Charleston, mother Carolyn Cooper and sister, Danielle Hall of Louisiana. He also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family wants to include an extended family member and friend they consider very close and dear; Kelly Adkins of St. Albans.
He always was determined to keep going hustling through ups and downs. Tommy played several roles during his time here on earth. Tommy was always known for his handy work, his window tinting business and his love of vintage cars & trucks, his ability to fix anything and his strong survival instinct and his quick wit. Tommy always had a love for children and missed his son Preston.
Tommy's life was cut too short. The family wants to be at peace with his passing and ask that those people on the outside respect their privacy at this time.
The irony in grief is the person you want to share it with is gone. We hope this is the beginning of healing, peace for those who loved him, reflecting on Tommy and his life when he was here with us and when better times were had.
The family thanks Bartlett & Nichols Funeral Home and all the family and friends who have helped and reached out during this time of loss.
