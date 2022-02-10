THOMAS KENT JOHNSON was born March 31, 1937 in an upstairs bedroom of his childhood home.
After graduating from Sissonville High School, he joined the Air Force and trained to be an Airplane Mechanic.
When his tour of duty ended, he returned to his hometown of Sissonville, West Virginia and went to work laying pipe for the new Sissonville Public Service Water Company, where he later became the Superintendent of the company. Tom retired from the company when it was sold. Tom also became a charter member of the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, moving up the ranks where he later became Fire Chief and held that position for more than 40 years until his he retired in 2012. Being a part of the fire department was Tom's passion and something he loved to do. He loved to help people in any way he could even if that meant risking his own life for someone else. He made friends that became family during his time with the fire department and he always would say how proud he was to be a part of such a great organization.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ernestine Johnson, (sister) Evelyn Caughlin, (brother) James Keith Johnson, (Son) Kirk Daniel Johnson, and an infant daughter who passed at birth.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Jeanette Johnson, (Son) Kent Bridges Johnson, (Daughter) Karla Sue Layne-Johnson (John Wesley Layne); two grandchildren, Jayde Alexis Rogers (Joshua Neal Rogers) and Shad Thomas Layne. Six great grandchildren, Lennox Thomas Rogers, Truett Weslee Rogers, Archer Morgan Rogers, Korbyn Daniel Rogers, Kohen Black Rhodes, and Kinslee Brooke Rhodes. (Sister) Elizabeth Stemple (Dick Stemple), and (Brother) David Johnson.
Tom loved to hunt and fish, he did it as often as possible just about any free time he would be cleaning his guns or messing with his fishing tackle getting ready for his next trip to the lake. He loved including his three children on his adventures and teaching them the ways of nature and showing them all of his secret spots to catch the big ones. One thing he loved more than hunting and fishing was spending time with his family. Tom loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren so much. He also loved his hometown of Sissonville and all the people living there, he worked diligently to make it a safe and healthy place to live and raise families. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at CAMC General STICU unit and the Hospice House at Thomas Memorial for taking such good care of Tom is his final days. Their kindness and dedication to Tom's care gave us peace of mind to know that he was in such good hands.
In lieu of flowers and any other donation you may wish to give, please make donations to the Sissonville Fire Department as requested by the family at P.O. Box 13096 Sissonville, WVa. 25360 -0096.
Funeral Service will be held February 12, 2022 at Sissonville High School at 2 p.m., with Visitation starting at Noon.