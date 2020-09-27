THOMAS L. "TOM-CAT" COCHRAN, 58, born July 27, 1962 of Poca passed away Friday September 25, 2020 from cancer at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Tom-Cat is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Sylvia Cochran and brother Ray "Nick" Cochran.
He is survived by sisters Freda and Dencil Harrison of Hometown, Shirley and Larry Robinson of Red House, several cousins, nephews and nieces, special one Betsy Means and special friend Wanda Bell of Poca.
A tribute to the life of Tom-Cat Cochran will be 12 p.m. Monday September 28, 202 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens in Red House. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service on Monday.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Cochran family.