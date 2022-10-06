Thomas L. Fair Oct 6, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THOMAS L. FAIR, 72 of Victor died unexpectedly on Monday, October 3, 2022. Arrangements will be posted at a later date by Wallace & Wallace, Ansted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wallace Victor Thomas L. Fair Arrangement Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Eunice Mae Bailey Marie (Ball) Koster Sandra Jean Green Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Kelly Blank Eunice Mae Bailey Diana Topeka Gail (Johnson) Harrison Blank Sandra Jean Green Blank Rita Searls Robert Lee Adams Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 6, 2022 Daily Mail WV State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone Art Walk Richwood success proves city's investment in the arts paying off A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities