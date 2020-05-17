THOMAS L. ISAAC, DVM, age 75, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at his home in Lewisburg, W.Va., on May 9, 2020.
A native of Charleston, W.Va., he was a graduate of Charleston High School, received a Bachelor of Science from West Virginia University's School of Agriculture, then went on to receive his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1970. He was the founder of Elk Valley and Valley West Veterinary Hospitals in Charleston, where he practiced small and large animal medicine for 37 years. Throughout his practice, he developed long lasting relationships with multiple generations of clients who remain loyal to the practice he founded.
Tom's enthusiasm for life and learning was legendary. Throughout his career in veterinary medicine, his achievements were many. He served as treasurer for the West Virginia Veterinary Medical Association (WVVMA) for 20 years. He served as President of the WVVMA licensing board for nine years. He served on the board of the American Veterinary Medical Association Professional Liability Insurance Trust for 12 years, acting as chairman for six years.
In 2008, Tom and Sissy permanently retired to Lewisburg where he quickly became a pillar of the community, generously devoting his time, energy, and knowledge to a variety of organizations. He was active with The Shepards Center, delivering meals to folks needing a helping hand. He cooked and served meals to the performers at Carnegie Hall for many years. He served as a board member and treasurer for both Carnegie Hall and the Greenbrier Historical Society. He was a board member of the Greater Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
His love of learning was inspirational and infectious. Tom was a charter member of the Colonial Williamsburg Associates, an organization supporting the advancement and education of colonial history. This past fall, Tom and Sissy were honored for continuous attendance and service to the Foundation for 30 straight years. Another recognition of his love of history occurred in February 2020 when Tom was named West Virginia History Hero of the Year for Greenbrier County by the Department of Culture and History.
Whether it was in Charleston or Lewisburg, an invitation to an Isaac party was always an event. At many of these memorable parties Tom would often whip up a batch of his famous New Orleans BBQ shrimp while sharing a glass of wine. Friends will remember Tom as a valued mentor, a trusted advisor, and an all-around great guy to spend the afternoon with. He will be missed. Ever the gentleman, Tom was as comfortable on the farm as he was at a cocktail party with national executives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur H. and Doris Dabney Isaac.
Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Sissy" Wilson Isaac; his children, Philip Isaac (Donna), Marshall, Va., Rebecca Isaac Hall (Dave), Rixyville, Va., Henry Isaac (Nina), Bethesda, Md., Sarah Isaac, Lewisburg, W.Va., Dr. Thomas Isaac Jr. (Dr. Amy), Charleston, W.Va., Emily Isaac Santmyer (Ken), Lewisburg, W.Va.; sister, Dabney Isaac Phillips, Summersville, W.Va.; nephew, Dr. Jim Phillips (Seraph), Martinsburg, W.Va.; brother-in-law, John Wilson, Pinch, W.Va.; grandchildren, Yannick Winfried Isaac, Robin Woodrow Isaac, Thomas William Isaac, Benjamin Henry Isaac, Andrew Robert Isaac, Ellie Jane Isaac, Natalie Christina Isaac; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Drake, Ayra, and Ethan.
Thank you to all those that cared for Tom during his illness. Special thanks to Home Care Plus and Peyton Hospice House.
For those wishing to honor Tom's memory with a gift, the family suggests contributing to The Greenbrier Historical Society at (greenbrierhistorical.org) 814 Washington Street W., Lewisburg, WV 24901.
In this time of quarantine, the family extends its gratitude for the many gestures of love, friendship, and support. We look forward to celebrating Tom's life together at a future date.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent visiting WallaceandWallaceFH.com.