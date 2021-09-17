THOMAS L. RUGEL, 86, of Lago Vista, Texas, died September 14, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Born June 15, 1935 in Rand, West Virginia, he attended Charleston Catholic High School, then earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from VPI (Virginia Tech) before a life of adventure, travel and selfless dedication to his loved ones and community. He built some of the worlds' most productive oil and gas pipelines, in Italy, Alaska, South America and Algeria. He was proud to have visited all 50 states and 6 continents and served his country in the US Army.
Upon retirement, he volunteered as hall monitor, reader, tutor and eventually served as School Board President for Lago Vista ISD. He became a treasured member of the community as he served his passion for education. "Grandpa Pa Tom" went to thousands of Football, Baseball, Basketball, Volleyball games and Meets and played an integral role in building the current Lago Vista ISD High School campus.
He is survived by wife, Dorothy Wolf Rugel, children, Becky Rugel Walters (Gary Walters) of Plano, TX Greg Rugel (Jaime Quinn) of Oakridge, TX, Lisa Rugel Hill (Ramon Hill) of Plano, Tx, Candace MacMillen of Houston, Tx, Sandy Harris (Gene) of Colorado Springs CO, Brian Wolf (Eileen) of Burbank, CA, and Randy Wolf (Lisa) of Lago Vista, Tx siblings, Fred Rugel (Pat) of Bentonville, AR and Mary Frances Rugel Botta (Ken) of Frisco, Tx, and grandchildren, Alan, Grace, Gabrielle, Joey, Jerrod, Justin, Alex, AJ, Chantel, Allyson and several great grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents, Frank Rugel and Juanita Kirk Rugel of Charleston, West Virginia, and first wife, Oneida Jane Carte.
Memorial mass will be held Saturday, September 25 at St. Mary's Lady of Lake Catholic Church, 6100 Lohman's Road, Lago Vista, at 11 am with reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Streaming will be available on Facebook page for St. Mary Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or www.stmaryourlady.org