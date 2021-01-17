THOMAS LEE BEARD of Cross Lanes, West Virginia passed away on Sunday November 8, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Son of Madeline and Carl Beard, Tom was born in Harrisburg, PA, but made West Virginia his home for most of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law James Bachelor, he is survived by his sister, Suzanne Bachelor (nee Niblett) of Augusta, Georgia Shalhoup and Julia Shalhoup (nee Beard) (Nick) of Charleston, WV. Also left to cherish his memory are his nephews, James Bachelor and Benjamin Bachelor of Augusta, Georgia and Michael Shalhoup of Charleston, WV; nieces, Bambi Crook (nee Bachelor) (Newman) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Erica Paterno (nee Shalhoup) (Tony) and their beloved children.
A graduate of Nitro High School and Marshall University, Tom enjoyed a long and successful career at Kaufmanns/Macys selling men's suiting. Many locals recount stories of their positive and long-term relationships with Tom serving as their "fashion guru".
Tom, always impeccably dressed, thoroughly enjoyed his work and customer interaction. His excellent skill set in his chosen profession was reflected by numerous sales awards he earned over the years.
Early in his career, Tom was a sought-after model for men's casual and dress ware. One of his favorite experiences was "starring" as an extra in the West Virginia film Matewan.
A man who never met a stranger and treasured his friendships, Tom cared deeply for his family and took wonderful care of his aging parents.
In light of the COVID pandemic, no memorial service will be held at this time. Those wishing to honor his memory can make contributions to Recovery Point West Virginia: 1040 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704.
Condolences to the family may be sent via www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Sndograss Funeral Home, South Charleston.