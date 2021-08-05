THOMAS M. WOMACK, 84 of Fairmont, WV., passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Spring Garden VA. On September 27, 1936. An Army veteran. He retired from Robertson Run Coal Mine, 27 years of service. He was a graduate of Garnet High School Class of 1955.
Preceeded him in death, his parents Joseph and Mary Womack; brothers William Oliver Womack, Joseph Jerry (JT) Womack; sister Dorothy Mae English.
Surviving; daughters Barbara Smith, Eloise Lamar, Devonne Smith; one brother, Carlies Womack, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.