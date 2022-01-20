THOMAS "MAD DOG" STRICKLEN, 62, of Charleston, WV passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Tom spent his career in law enforcement and obtained a J.D. degree from St. Thomas University in 2001. His favorite hobby was riding his motorcycle - he often referred to Harley-Davidson as his psychiatrist. He was best known for his story-telling and ability to make friends wherever he went. Most of all, Tom was dedicated to his children and loved being a father.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Virginia Stricklen and his brother Roy Hutchinson. He is survived by his best friend and partner Janice Moore, daughters Emily Stricklen, Ashley Stricklen, and Abagail Stricklen, son Jack "Jay" James, grandson Jayden Duely-James, friend Zachary Moore, and granddaughter Eloise Moore, along with many other family and friends.
We would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Personal Touch Home Care, Hospice Care, and the ICU nurses at Charleston Memorial and General hospitals. We would also like to thank Red for making sure Tom was squared away with a fresh haircut as he transitioned to the other side, as well as Bill Schoolcraft for providing spiritual peace and guidance. The family would also like to thank Tom's honorary brothers for years of friendship, specifically Eric Eagle for providing peace to Tom by agreeing to fill his shoes when his girls need him.
Per Tom's wishes, he will be cremated and a small, intimate gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please makes donations to Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) located in Inwood, WV.