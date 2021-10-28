THOMAS MASON BRISON of Springfield VA died October 15, 2021 from a fall associated with Parkinson's Disease. Tom graduated from Charleston WV High School in 1957. After graduating in 1963 from West Virginia University with a degree in Political Science and Sociology, Tom was employed by the Corp of Engineers in Huntington, WV. In 1967 he accepted a position with the Department of Army as a civilian employee at the Pentagon. He was a board member of the Army Civilian Personnel Alumni Association for 13 years and served in the Coast Guard Reserves for 8 years.
Tom was the son of Bryan O. Brison and Margaret W. Brison. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Cooper Brison; sons Thomas Gregory Brison (wife Janet) and John Christopher Brison (wife Eve); brother David Brison (wife Karen) and sisters Jane Plott, Martha Summerville, Janet Connell (husband Lindy); grandchildren Kayla Rupp (husband Cody), Grace Brison, Hayden Brison, and Mason Brison.
Burial services will be at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA at 1 p.m., on November 5. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., November 7 at Sydenstricker United Methodist Church, 8508 Hooes Rd, Springfield, VA 22153, where Tom was an active member since 1977. Reverend Donald Jamison will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sydenstricker United Methodist Church building fund or to the Parkinson's Foundation.