Thomas Matthew Hartley
THOMAS MATTHEW HARTLEY, age 70, passed away December 10, 2022 in Petersburg, VA. He was born Oct 22, 1952, in South Charleston, West Virginia, a son of the late Thomas Hartley and Dorothy Juanita Daugherty.

He was a 1970 graduate of Nitro High School. He furthered his education by obtaining his undergraduate degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of ZBT Fraternity, and his master's degree from West Virginia University.

