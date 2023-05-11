THOMAS MATTHEW HARTLEY, age 70, passed away December 10, 2022 in Petersburg, VA. He was born Oct 22, 1952, in South Charleston, West Virginia, a son of the late Thomas Hartley and Dorothy Juanita Daugherty.
He was a 1970 graduate of Nitro High School. He furthered his education by obtaining his undergraduate degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of ZBT Fraternity, and his master's degree from West Virginia University.
He retired from the United States Army National Guard in 1998 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his military career he received numerous citations and meritorious achievement recognition. After his retirement, he taught JROTC at Millard and Shelby Valley High Schools in Pikeville, Kentucky. He enjoyed coaching basketball in midget leagues and junior varsity.
Tom was a United Methodist by faith and had been a member of Cross Lanes UMC.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maretta, and his nephew, Mikey Coffey.
Surviving are his daughters, Kate Bickett and Jill Seamans (Shane); four grandchildren, Kaylie and Caden Bickett, Nolan and Nash Seamans; sister Nancy (Mike)Coffey and nephews Matt, Justin and Josh Coffey and a host of cousins.
Graveside services with full military honors by the DAV will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 13 at Pikeville City Cemetery, Pikeville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Ukrainian Red Cross.
J. W. Call Funeral Home Chapel is in charge of arrangements.