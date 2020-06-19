THOMAS MICHAEL BOWLES, beloved husband of Claire Engel, passed away at his home in Griffin, Georgia, on May 2, 2020. Tom, or Tommy, or T, was born February 21, 1951, in Charleston to the late Dr. Joseph and Ruth Bowles.
Tom graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1969. After attending WVU, Tom graduated from Marshall University with undergraduate and master's degrees in business administration. Tom worked for McJunkin Corporation in Charleston. Later, he and Claire moved to Atlanta, where he started and operated his own express courier business.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his older brother, Jeff.
He is survived by his wife, Claire Engel, whom he married in an inter - denominational service; a sister, Carolyn; a nephew, Wesley Bowles; niece, Elizabeth Bowles; and his sister-in-law, Linda Wakefield Bowles.
Tom had a passion for golf. He enjoyed competing, always as a good sport. He won the Edgewood club championship at the age of 13 on the original Edgewood golf course, which included the present Cato Park. He later won the club championship at Edgewood's present location. Tom once won the WVU Alumni Tournament in a playoff after his opponent had already opened champagne. Tom made clubs for himself and for friends.
Tom had a special set of friends from childhood and junior high. They have for years gathered for a fall weekend to play golf and watch Tom grill dinner. The trophy will continue to carry the Tom Bowles Open name.
Tommy appreciated life's blessings and tried to share them with others. He told good jokes. He followed current events and politics and entertained others' viewpoints. He was justly proud of making a good home with Claire.
No service has been planned at this time.