Thomas Michael Dotson

THOMAS MICHAEL "MIKE" DOTSON passed away on Tuesday, July 28th from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. He was 81 years old.
Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Born in Pratt, West Virginia, Mike was the eldest of five children. He and Frances, the love of his life, were married in 1962. Their daughter was born a year later, and the family lived just outside of Charleston, West Virginia. Mike had a long and successful career at Union Carbide/Rhone Poulenc. Upon retirement, they moved to Mill Creek in Mebane, North Carolina to be closer to their daughter's family.
Mike's kind, warm and giving personality led him to have many treasured friends throughout his life. He loved being outdoors with friends and family, whether they were walking amongst the mountains of West Virginia or playing a round of golf at Mill Creek. But undoubtedly, many of his most treasured days were those spent with his two grandchildren, Kelsey and Matt.
Mike is survived by his cherished wife of 58 years, Frances Elizabeth Dotson (Wagner), Mebane, NC; daughter Kelly Elizabeth Wayne (Dotson) and son-in-law Alan Wayne, Raleigh, NC; granddaughter Kelsey Wayne, Charlotte, NC; grandson Matthew Wayne, Wilmington, NC; brothers Bill Dotson, West Virginia and Randy Dotson, Delaware; and sister Frances Ann Armstrong, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Virginia Dotson (Rule), and his brother Pat Dotson.
In the spirit of his ever-giving nature, Mike donated his body to the UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's name to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org), or to any charity close to your heart.