THOMAS MICHAEL SPARKMAN, 74, of East Bank, died July 27, 2022. He was born in Charleston on March 30, 1948, to the late Harmon Leon and Juanita Taylor Sparkman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Sparkman.
Thomas proudly served his Country in the US Army having served during the Vietnam War from 1967-1968. His service was during the Tet Offensive where he served his Country distinctively having been awarded 3 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Gallamtry Cross, the Purple Heart, Army Commendation, Combat Infantry Badge, and Vietnam Service Medal.
He retired from CSX as an engineer with 32 years of service. He coached 32 years at Mt State Little League and 27 years for Pratt Trojans. Special thanks for the excellent care given by Germilla Crawford and Erica Elswick of Select specialty. Also, thanks to Rachel Irvin with Kinder Home Health care.
He is survived by his wife Karen I. Henderson Sparkman of East Bank, children, Kevin Sparkman (Rita) of Crown Hill, Mikie Sparkman (Lisa) of Pratt, Paula Ann Sparkman (Jason Bill) of Pratt, brothers, David Sparkman (Paula) of Hansford, Nathan Sparkman (Carol) of Crown Hill, sister, Pamela Brown of Chelyan, sister-in-law Sally Sparkman of Pratt, grandchildren, Haylee, Katie, Jayden, Stanley, and numerous nieces and nephews. And his two best friends, Butch Hughes, and Charles "Chick" Filbin.
Service will be held at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Ronnie Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.