Thomas Michael Sparkman
THOMAS MICHAEL SPARKMAN, 74, of East Bank, died July 27, 2022. He was born in Charleston on March 30, 1948, to the late Harmon Leon and Juanita Taylor Sparkman. He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Sparkman.

Thomas proudly served his Country in the US Army having served during the Vietnam War from 1967-1968. His service was during the Tet Offensive where he served his Country distinctively having been awarded 3 Bronze Stars, Vietnam Gallamtry Cross, the Purple Heart, Army Commendation, Combat Infantry Badge, and Vietnam Service Medal.

