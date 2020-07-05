Thomas Michael Todd

April 22, 1953 - June 27, 2020
THOMAS MICHAEL "MIKE" TODD, 67, of Charleston, passed away June 27, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sampson Dewey and Julia Mace Todd; brother, Ernest Mansfield Todd; and sisters, Norma Todd, Elinor (Marvin) Keckley, Audrey Mae (Franklin "Buddy") Levers, and Margery Ellen (Denver "Dick") Mullins.
Mike was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1971. He was retired from Brickstreet and was employed for several years with the State of West Virginia.
He was a Christian and had attended Mt. Calvary and Cathedral of Prayer Baptist Churches. Mike loved playing the organ for special occasions and funerals.
Left to mourn his passing, a nephew and his wife, cousins and friends.
Mike enjoyed volunteering with Secret Santa and Angel Tree organizations, and, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of these worthy causes.
At his request, there will be no service or visitation. He will be interred in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, is honored to serve the Todd Family.