THOMAS N. DIXON, 76, of Cross Lanes, passed away March 22, 2021.
Thomas was a graduate of Nitro High School, and retired from the State of WV. He was full of life and always had a smile on his face. He loved playing practical jokes on people and had a great sense of humor. He was a great father and even a more amazing grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Luther Dixon; his wife of 52 years, Teresa Dixon; grand-daughter, Meagan Jeffrey; brothers, Ed, Charles, Danny, Woody, Bobby, and Joey Dixon; and a sister, Jenny Hawkins.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Scot Dixon, and daughter-in-law, Athena Petry of Nitro; daughter, Tony R. Dixon, and son-in-law, Alvin Pauley, of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Brook Dixon, Meagan Jeffrey, Amanda Jeffrey, Taylor Jeffrey; 4 great-grandchildren, Mahalia Dixon, Kali Dixon, Noah Davis, and Logan Murdock; brothers, Gary Dixon of Saint Albans, and Lulu of Nitro; and his loving companion (his fur babies), Benjy, Lucas, and Lucy.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
