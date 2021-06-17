Thank you for Reading.

THOMAS ORAL THOMPSON, JR., 81, of Spurlockville, WV passed away June 16, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

