THOMAS R. BAILEY, JR., 82, Ormond Beach, FL, joined his heavenly family on September 10, 2022. He passed peacefully after a valiant effort to remain with his beloved wife Mable. He is predeceased by his mother Garnet M. Bailey and his father, Thomas R. Bailey, Sr.
Tom and Mable's 47 years of marriage were blessed with a joy of being together and enjoying life. Tom was an avid outdoorsman. His hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures were shared Bevel: Tom and fish picturewith Mable, family and friends.
Everyone loved Tom's infectious laugh and big smile. Any visit to their home was welcomed and he was a generous, gracious host. Tom made sure you shared his most favorite restaurants and enjoyed your stay with any activity he gleaned that might delight.
Tom and his brother Bernard were a force to be reckoned with on the football field at Saint Albans High School, St. Albans, WV He continued to stay in touch throughout the years with his two best buds, Gene Blackburry and David Cecil. Tom reunited with classmates and friends at reunions. Already, classmates are calling his family to share their memories and sadness at his passing.
Tom went on to graduate from West Virginia State College. His career at Carbide, Dow Chemicals, as a Cost Engineer led him to sites all over the world. He and Mable transferred many times in their careers and made homes with special memories and friends treasured to this day.
He and his special brother-in-law, Gary, told jokes and shared their wit which kept the laughter flowing whenever together. They shared their favorite football team, the WV Mountaineers, either in person or on the phone.
He was a Mason and Shriner.
Tom is survived by son, Jeffrey Bailey, WV; stepsons Jackie Burdette II(Teresa) and Larry Burdette of IL. He is survived by granddaughters, Ashley Bailey, and Elizabeth Bailey. Also, by step granddaughters, Gina Kuntz and Denise Spengler. And step grandson Jackie B Burdette III of WV
Surviving are brother Bernard Bailey, WV; sisters Joyce Arthur (Dave), WV; Mona Dickson (Gary), SC; Delinda Johnson (Ed), WV; Letha Estes, TN; Denise Bailey, KY. There are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews that will cherish memories and carry forward Tom's love of the outdoor sports.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on October 14, 2022, at Plantation Bay Golf and Resort Country Club, Club de Bonmont, 100 Plantation Bay Drive, Ormond Beach, FL, 32174.