Thomas R. Bailey Jr
THOMAS R. BAILEY, JR., 82, Ormond Beach, FL, joined his heavenly family on September 10, 2022. He passed peacefully after a valiant effort to remain with his beloved wife Mable. He is predeceased by his mother Garnet M. Bailey and his father, Thomas R. Bailey, Sr.

Tom and Mable's 47 years of marriage were blessed with a joy of being together and enjoying life. Tom was an avid outdoorsman. His hunting, fishing, and golfing adventures were shared Bevel: Tom and fish picturewith Mable, family and friends.

