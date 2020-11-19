THOMAS R. RUSSELL, 59, of Elkview entered into rest Friday November 13, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
He is survived by: wife, Beverly; sons, Joseph (Danielle) of Clendenin, Jason (Kaci) of Sandyville, WV; stepson, Brad Mullins; stepdaughter, Stacy Payne; the grandchildren who filled his heart with joy, Madison, Bailey, Josie, Layna, Wyatt, Rhys and Owen Preslee; parents, Robert and Roberta Russell; brother, Ronald (Kimberly Russell; niece, Jessica (Bobby) Fisher; great niece, Everleigh Fisher; and nephew, Jacob (Cheyenne Russell.
He retired from Local IUOE 132 and worked at ALL Crane and equipment for 38 years. Retired firefighter on the Frame Volunteer Fire Dept.
Due to COVID-19 there will be graveside service only Monday November 16 at 11 a.m., at Clendenin Memorial Gardens, Clendenin with Doug Edens officiating.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Special thanks to all the special nurses and staff at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV-you were so amazing and so caring. Thank you for the special heart you have for your patients.
The family asks for prayers as we lay our loved one to rest. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston or to Pancreatic Cancer Research.