THOMAS R. VOSS, 76, of Lewisburg, W.V., passed away peacefully on August 12, 2021, on the first day of an event that he loved with all his heart, the State Fair of West Virginia.
Tom was born October 30, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland, and was a son of Edward A. and Naomi L. Voss. He completed high school in Cincinnati and graduated from the University of Cincinnati.
He had hoped to teach math and science at his own alma mater, Anderson High School in Forestville, Ohio, but there were no openings. While visiting Lewisburg, friends suggested he check with the Greenbrier County Board of Education. The superintendant asked what he could teach. When Tom answered math and science, the superintendant asked if he could start the next day. He did, and never regretted his choice.
Tom, or as he was known to many, "Mr. Voss," spent 32 years teaching math and science in several county schools in the area- first Williamsburg, then Lewisburg Junior High School, and finally Eastern Greenbrier Middle School. Through the decades, Tom taught multiple generations of citizens of the Lewisburg community to love his chosen subjects as he did and to tackle problems with patience and logic. Many of his students remembered and kept in touch with him long after they left his classroom, and he was proud of the many students who found success in their lives after graduation.
In the summers of all of those decades Tom was a key "cog" of the State Fair of West Virginia. He started selling tickets and soon rose through the ranks to be a key assistant to manager Ed Rock. Tom meticulously and carefully and precisely did just about all Mr. Rock asked of him and more to help make the Fair what it is today. Perhaps though most important to Tom were all the relationships he developed with so many directors, employees, vendors, and attendees. In his last years as he battled Alzheimer's, he often lived in the world of THE FAIR each day.
In addition to his profound impact on his local community, Tom brought joy, laughter, and learning to his nieces, Jennifer and Natalie, his sister Lori, and sister-in-law Brenda. He was preceded in death by his parents, to whom he was devoted, and his brother Edward Charles.
Tom was a long-time beloved member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte. The State Fair honored his passing in their regular church service Sunday August 15 on the fairgrounds.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Sanctuary of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte, WV, following proper Covid-19 protocol, masks are requested. Following the service, there will be a reception at the church with light refreshments. After the reception, there will be a private internment of Tom's ashes, for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 373 Pocahontas Avenue, Ronceverte, WV 24970 or to the State Fair of West Virginia Endowment Fund, PO Drawer 986, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
