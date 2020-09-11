Thomas Ramsey

THOMAS (TOM) WAYNE RAMSEY, 69, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on September 9, 2020.
Tom was born at home February 13, 1951 to the late Grant and Mary Ann Stewart Ramsey. Tom graduated from East Bank High School class of 1969. Besides his parents, he is proceeded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Del and Chris Moschino, brother-in law and sister-in-law, Donna Moschino, Del A Moschino, brother-in-law, Johnny Barnhart, sister-in-law, Kathy Ramsey and nephew, Eric Ramsey.
Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years, Christy Ramsey of Montgomery, his daughter Nikki Williams (Tim Buck ) of Boomer. His Grandchildren, Blake (Alex) Williams of Boomer, Devin Williams (Hana) of Charlton Heights, and Anthony Williams of Boomer. His Great-Grand Children Braylee Williams of Boomer and Baby Williams on the way in May. His Siblings, Grant Ramsey, Jr of Charlton Heights, Darrell Ramsey of Beaver, Linda Baker of Montgomery, Terri Barnhart of Rand, and Rita (Jeff) Dunlap of Mt. Carbon, and several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday September 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, with Father Leon Alexander as Celebrant in Boomer at 11 a.m. Friends can call at the Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. where a scripture wake service will be at 7:30 p.m. Family burial will be at a later date at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.