THOMAS RAY SHARP SR., 91, of Elkview, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at home following a short illness. Born June 2, 1930, he was one of twelve children born to Lee E. and Creavia Ray Sharp and raised on Charleston's West Side.
At midnight on January 1, 1953, Rev. Hobson Fisher married Tom and Marie Nidy, in a small ceremony doors away from the Charleston Mountain Mission, amid the whistles and horns of New Year's celebrations. They were married for nearly 61 years at the time of her passing in 2013.
Tom began his life of hard work and service at a young age, passing newspapers to earn coins to go to the show. He worked for Bonham Dairy and several dairy farms in the area, delivering milk to homes. Tom was a US Navy veteran, proudly serving in the military as did each of his brothers. He then spent most of his working career with Persinger's Incorporated, a mine and mill supply company.
In retirement, he continued his dedication to hard work by volunteering his time to Habitat for Humanity as part of the Thursday morning crew. He also volunteered for more than thirty years with the Charleston Distance Run. Most meaningful were the years in which his son and grandchildren participated in the Run and he was able to meet them at the finish line.
In addition to his parents and wife Marie, he was preceded in death by brothers, Russell Sharp, Harold Sharp, twins Herbert and Hubert Sharp, Guy Sharp, and Rex Sharp, and sisters Arbutus Brown, Eva Dennison, Doris Crouch, and June Iris Sharp, and grandson Kristopher Sharp.
Surviving family include older brother William R. "Bob" Sharp, sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Rhonda Sharp of Easley, SC, and Joe and Jennifer Sharp of Elkview; daughter, Elizabeth Sharp of Elkview; grandchildren Jeremy (Carrie) Sharp of Fort Collins, CO, Katie (Nick) Feola of South Charleston, Karie (Chuck) Boggs of Nitro, and Brian (Laura) Sharp of Greenville, SC; great-grandchildren, Grayson Sharp, Nicholas Feola, Ruby Rae Sharp, Mack Sharp, William Feola, Liam Sharp-Briles, and Hudson Sharp.
The family extends special thanks to each of the Hospice workers who assisted Tom in his care. Most notably our sincere appreciation is extended to Candace, who immediately connected with him, gained his trust and appreciated his good humor.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
The service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022. All services will be held at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. Burial will be in the Sharp Family Cemetery on Walker Road, Elkview.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.