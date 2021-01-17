Thomas Sommer

THOMAS WILLIAM "BILL" SOMMER, 100 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at home in Loveland, Colorado. He was born to Earl and Harriet Ream Sommer in Somerset, Ohio on August 3, 1920. The attending physician was an uncle, Dr. James C. Sommer.
His mother died when he was three years old and he was then raised by his paternal grandmother, Mrs. John, Anna Belle, Sommer on a farm in Mason County, West Virginia. His grandmother instilled in him the desire for higher education and provided the means for him to have a good education. He began with eight grades in a one-room schoolhouse at Southside, West Virginia, followed by high school at Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Then two years at Kanawha Junior College in Charleston, West Virginia where he was co-captain of the track team in his sophomore year. He received his A.B. Degree in History at West Virginia University and was a member of Sigma Nu Social Fraternity. He received his law degree at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Virginia and was a member of Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity.
He was in the Air Force in World War II with most of his time at bombardier training schools in Midland, Texas and Victorville, California in bombsite maintenance.
Bill practiced law in Charleston, West Virginia for three years with fellow law school classmates Ben Blagg (a cousin) and Jim Murphy. Then he was an attorney with the Office of Price Stabilization in Charleston for two years. Finally, he was an attorney with the Chief Counsel's Office of the Internal Revenue Service for twenty-eight years in Washington D.C., Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City.
In Oklahoma City, he married Lucy Durisch. They had three daughters in Oklahoma City, and later another daughter in Fairfax, Virginia. The daughters are Lisa Ward of Loveland, CO, Linda Green (Geoff) of Long Beach Island, NJ, Lori Sommer Norton (Fid) of Breckenridge, CO and Jenny Armijo (Gary) of Albuquerque, NM. There are six grandchildren, Matthew Ward, and Levi, Deniss, Vladislav, Abby and Anna Armijo.
Bill loved the Lord, and his family. He was a founding elder at Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Loveland, Colorado, and later became a member of Crossroads Church, and most recently attended Faith Church in Loveland, Colorado. He was beloved and cherished by his wife and daughters and will be greatly missed until their heavenly reunion.
Cremation has been completed. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels in Loveland, Colorado. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.