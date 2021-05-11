THOMAS SPIRAL TALBERT, of Alum Creek, WV was born on May 4, 1974 and passed away on May 7, 2021 at the age of Forty Seven years and Three days. There will be a private family Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
