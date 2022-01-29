Thomas Steptoe Jr. Jan 29, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THOMAS WETHERELL STEPTOE, JR., 70, passed away on January 23, 2022. He was a Senior Status Circuit Court Judge and a former Legislator (House of Delegates) and a retired WV Circuit Court Judge.Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Wetherell Steptoe Circuit Court Judge Law Senior Status Condolence House Of Delegates Wv Circuit Court Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Eugene E. "Gus" Potter Phyllis Gay Roach Linda DeRito Bill Walker Walls Gordon Blaine Grant Blank Cecilia Rye Boggs Blank Terry Dean Asbury Orville Ray McGraw Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia