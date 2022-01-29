Thank you for Reading.

Thomas Steptoe Jr.
THOMAS WETHERELL STEPTOE, JR., 70, passed away on January 23, 2022. He was a Senior Status Circuit Court Judge and a former Legislator (House of Delegates) and a retired WV Circuit Court Judge.

