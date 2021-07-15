THOMAS "TINKER" BOSTIC, 88 of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Tuesday July 13, 2021 at CAMC Hospice Care.
Tinker was born in Putney on October 28, 1932 to the late Ted and Thelma Wolfe Bostic. He was a retired Surveyor with US Steel and a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle. Tinker had the smoothest and sweetest tenor voice and sang for many years with The Kings Journeymen. We will miss hearing that voice, but as he sang so many times, "I'll Met You in The Morning."
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis "Toots" Bostic; brother, John Bostic; son-in-law, Terry Williams.
Tinker is survived by his children, Karen Williams, Lea Ann Bostic, Renee Vanhoose and Chris (Kelli) Bostic; sister, Joann Holstein; grandchildren, Lauren Krisher, Olivia (Jonathon) Henry, Maggie (John Byrd) Vanhoose and Ryan Vanhoose and their father, Steve Vanhoose, Garrett (Joslyn Fairchild) Bostic and Allison Bostic; six great grandchildren and one little girl on the way; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday July 16, 2021 at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle on Point Lick Drive on Campbell's Creek with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Church's Facebook page. The burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery, Red House.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 15, at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in honor of Tinker to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha BLD West, Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.