THOMAS (TOM) GEORGE DANIELS, 81, of Raleigh, passed away on November 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. A native of Ward, WV, Tom was born October 14, 1941 to the late Clayton Edward and Margaret Ruby Ayers Daniels. Tom was a 1960 graduate of Cedar Grove High School in WV and proudly served his country in the US Navy as an aviation electrician from 1961-1965. Tom graduated from Piedmont Technical Institute with A.B. Degree in Industrial Management in 1975. Tom retired from Progress Energy with 34 years of service. Tom loved the Lord and served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, Royal Ambassador Leader and loved to help with Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief projects. He was a devout family man and loved spending time with his family, coaching his son's sports teams and watching all sports especially Duke Blue Devils basketball and football. Tom loved golf and enjoyed playing often with the men from FBC and Aversboro Baptist church.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., with Navy Funeral Honors at First Baptist Church, 601 St. Mary's St. Garner, NC 27529. The family will receive friends from 1 - 1:50 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Nancy Arrington Daniels; sons, Don (Cindy), Mike (Wendy), and Gregg (Tricia); grandchildren, Clayton (Joy), Zackery, Sarah (Matt) Thrailkill, Corey, Nicholas, and Ashton Daniels; sisters, Gloria (Robert) Phalen and Linda (Lawrence) Coleman; brothers, Sonny (Etta) Daniels and Johnny (Merri) Daniels; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Robinson, Mickey Smith, Elaine Stevens and a brother, Paul Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, Baptist on Mission, 205 Convention Drive, Cary NC 27512 or American Lung Association