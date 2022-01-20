THOMAS "TOM" HART HARPOLD, of Nitro, West Virginia, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 13th, 2022, after his five year battle following a traumatic brain injury. He was 87 years old.
Tom was born to the late Wallace "Red" and Anna (Hart) Harpold in Fair Plain and raised on Sugar Creek in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1952, served in the National Guard until 1960, and retired, as General Sales Manager, for The American Tobacco Company in 1989.
Tom served as Deacon and as Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent of the Junior High Department at Dunbar First Baptist Church for many years and, more recently, as an active member of Genesis Fellowship.
He is dearly missed by family and many friends, who celebrate the fact that he is now at peace (walking and talking) with his Savior.
Tom is survived by his wife, Pat (Casto); sister, Pat (Hudson); and his brothers, Mike, Steve, and John; his children, Curtis and Karen (Jones); his grandchildren, Clint Jones, Calvin Jones and Maeve Brigid; as well as his great grandson (and namesake), Carson Thomas Jones. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sue (Flowers) and brother, Rev. James "Jim" Harpold.
His Celebration of Life will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens on Saturday, January 22nd at 1 p.m., preceded by a time of visitation, beginning at noon. The family requests that attendees wear masks, out of consideration for others.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to Genesis Fellowship 4302 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 in order to further the work of spreading the Gospel, to which Tom dedicated much of his life.