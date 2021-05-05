THOMAS "TOM" RAY BLANKENSHIP, SR., 69, passed away on May 1, 2021.
He was born on December 2, 1951, in Boone County, to the late, Herbert and Velma Blankenship.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam era, 1969 -1974, where he worked in communications as a radio operator.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Ray Blankenship, Jr.; and granddaughter, Lora Beth Frontz.
Tom is survived by his wife, Meritta Blankenship; daughter, Lisa Frontz; granddaughters, Krissa and Mickee Frontz; three great-grand children; brothers, Gary and David Blakenship; and sisters, Barbara Carte and Darla Lilly.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran Cemetery.
Friends and family may visit from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with procession leaving for service at 1:45 p.m..
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.