THOMAS "TOMMIE" W. MILLER, 77, of South Charleston passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston after a long 12-year battle with cancer.
He will be greatly missed by all of those he considered family and friends, especially his family at Dynamic Graphics, and his brothers on the basketball court with team WVU 70+. Tom was one of the standouts and participated with his teammates at the National Senior Olympics.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Charles Miller; brothers, Jim and Gene Miller; and several nephews and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila A. Miller of South Charleston; stepdaughter, Tara A. Vandelinde-Carr of Teays Valley; stepson, Donny L. Nelson II of Hamlin; and grandchildren, Krista and Kira Carr of Teays Valley and Laney Nelson and Jerry Crum of Hamlin.
A service to honor the life of Thomas W. Miller will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with Pastor Steve White officiating. Entombment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park of South Charleston. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctor's and staff at the Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC, Pittsburgh.
