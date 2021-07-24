Thank you for Reading.

THOMAS "TOMMY" MAXWELL BAILES, JR., 65, of Summersville, WV went to be with our Lord July 21, 2021. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m., on Sunday July 25, 2021, at the Summersville Baptist Church, with visitation for family and friends from 1 to 2 pm. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.

