THOMAS "TOMMY" CARL EPLING, 79, of Elkview went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
He was retired as a motor tank salesman and tank driver from Exxon after 31 years of service. Tommy served his country in the US Army from July 1962 to May 1965. After his retirement from Exxon he worked for Hafer Funeral Home for several years.
Tommy was a member of the Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church for over 30 years, having taught Sunday School, sang in the choir. He drove the bus for the Kingdom Heirs for many years. Tommy coached soccer for Elk River Soccer for 13 years. He was also a dedicated fisherman.
He is preceded in death by is parents, Carl W. Epling and Celia Fields Epling; sisters, Marsha Stewart and Mary Maurantonio.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Thaxton Epling, sons, Craig Epling and wife, Christie of Pinch, Nathan Epling and wife, Beth of Madison; brother, PD Epling and wife, Patty of Pinch. He is also survived by three grandchildren that he loved spending time with; Dakota Epling, Hailie Epling and Brodie Epling. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Fulton officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 11 to 1 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023.