THOMAS "TOMMY" CARL EPLING, 79, of Elkview went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.

He was retired as a motor tank salesman and tank driver from Exxon after 31 years of service. Tommy served his country in the US Army from July 1962 to May 1965. After his retirement from Exxon he worked for Hafer Funeral Home for several years.

