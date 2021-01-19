Thomas Trent

THOMAS "JEFF" TRENT 79, of St. Albans passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 surrounded by his family at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents Georgia and Fred Trent; sisters, Linda Gay Brown and Phyllis Jean Wood.
Jeff was a proud US Marine who served in the Vietnam War. He went on to work at the Kennedy Space Center and later retired from Bayer Corporation. Jeff was a committed husband, father and loving grandfather. He was a devoted friend to many and his family meant the world to him. Jeff had a great love of hunting, fishing, golf and being in the outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Priscilla (Kay) Trent.
He is lovingly remembered by his son, Jeff Trent, "his girls" daughters Angie Lewis (Jamie), Cindy Lucas (Jimmy); grandchildren, Whitney Pimentel (Joshua), Kayla Sanson (Joshua), Jorden Lucas, Brandon Lucas, Olivia Lewis; great grandchildren, Lorelai, Carson and Beckett Pimentel; sister-in-law, Roberta Foster, his "Buddy" Aaron; and lifelong friend Don Smith.
The family has decided in light of COVID they will be having a private family memorial "in the mountains" to honor his life.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Jeff's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Trent family.