THOMAS VINCENT KNIGHT, 38, of South Charleston, W.Va., died unexpectedly on June 7, 2020.
Tom was born on July 28, 1981 in Beckley, W.Va., to Tom and Judy Knight. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Vincent and Norma Sodaro, paternal grandfathers Thomas Knight Sr. and David Cole.
He was survived by his wife, Jennifer Price; daughter, Emmy Knight; grandmother, Maggie Cole; mother, Judy Knight; father, Thomas Knight Jr.; brother, Joseph Knight; sister, Stephanie Knight Clarke (Chas Clarke); his nieces, Olivia, Evelyn, Kate; and nephew, Charlie. Tom had a host of uncles and aunts who were more like parents, cousins, siblings and best friends.
Tom was a business partner at Sodaro's Electronics for 23 years and an avid supporter of the West Side of Charleston. The community of the West Side greatly benefited from Tom's caring nature and service.
Tom was a lover of music, the Pittsburgh Steelers, poker, grilling food, his family, and mainly his daughter. Although he had many roles in life, being a father to Emmy was where he shined the most.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sodaro Family Farm (located at 3880 Scary Creek Road, Scott Deport, located passed the Scary Creek Paintball Games then follow signs).
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m., at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home in South Charleston, W.Va. For directions, text "directions" to 304-543-1584.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to the Emerson Knight Education Fund. Checks can be made payable to Hartford Smart 529 and mailed to 988 N Rustling Road, South Charleston, WV 25303.