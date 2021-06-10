THOMAS VONETTIA (SISTER) BURKS 92, of Charleston, West Virginia went to her eternal rest on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born October 18, 1928, the daughter of the late Leonard E. Fields and Lucinda T. Hamilton.
Thomas attended public schools in Charleston, WV, she worked for many years for the family of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence C. Yeardley. Also, she worked in the catering service business with her good friends Otis Laury and Kay Davis.
Thomas was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church and she had been designated as the Mother of the church as she was the oldest member of Allen Chapel AMEC. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Society where she became a Life Member of the WMS. She also served on the Steward Board, a Stewardess, Pastor's Aide, Willing Worker and a member of the Senior Usher Board. Thomas enjoyed cooking, working in her yard and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Thomas is preceded in death by her loving parents, Leonard and Lucinda; her beloved husband Fred; son, Fred Jr.; granddaughter, Trina Richardson; sister, Mary Bumpus and brother Leonard Jr.
Surviving are her two daughters Rita F. Jones (Thomas); Beverlyn A. Burks of Charleston, WV; sister, Julia Berkley, Cupertino, CA. And by 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.
Service will be Saturday, June 12, at 12 noon at Allen Chapel 169 Wertz Ave, Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Preston Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.