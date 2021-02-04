THOMAS W. GIBBS, 64 of Ripley, passed away February 1, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley following a sudden illness.
He was born February 5, 1956 in Mason, WV son of the late Leo "Friend" and Ila Layne Gibbs. He was a 1974 graduate of Wahama High School and a 1978 graduate of Marshall University with a degree in Accounting. He was employed with Kaiser Aluminum and Century Aluminum for over 20 years and retired as an accountant with the State of West Virginia Department of Commerce. Tom was an avid fan of Marshall Athletics and was a member of the Big Green Club. He and his wife Sheila won a trip to the Motor City Bowl after Tom won a contest where Coach Bob Pruett picked a play he designed to be run by the Thundering Herd. He enjoyed running and was a former High School Football official for 17 years. Tom had a talent for painting and has several paintings he shared with his family. A hobby he had was collecting old Political Buttons and he had acquired quite a collection over the years. Above all, Tom was a Christian and faithful member of the Ripley Baptist Temple.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Duncan Gibbs; his children, Jeffrey Thomas Gibbs and Jennifer Rae Gibbs and her fianc e Tony Pagan; brother Larry Gibbs; sisters Debra Menchini and Sandra Morris. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Ripley Baptist Temple, Ripley, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Burial will be in the Graham Cemetery, Letart, WV. Friends may call from 4 to 7 pm Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Ripley Baptist Temple, Ripley, and one hour prior to the service at the Church on Saturday. The service will be live streamed on the Waybright Funeral Home Facebook Page. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
