THOMAS W. ISAAC, 76, of Nitro, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro and burial with full Military Honors will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.