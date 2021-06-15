Thank you for Reading.

THOMAS W. ISAAC, 76, of Nitro, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro and burial with full Military Honors will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.

