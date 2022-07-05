THOMAS WALTER GRAFTON, 78, of Lookout passed on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home.
He was the son of Albert and Esta Nutter Grafton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James (Margaret) Grafton, William Grafton, and Michael Grafton; sisters, Margarete (Douglas) Sebert, Marie Grafton, and Neola Grafton; nephew James Grafton; and granddaughter Hope Gilkerson.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Newbraugh Grafton; son, Thomas Todd (Sadie) Grafton; daughter, Melanie (Tony) Martin; grandchildren, Thomas (Hannah) Grafton, Erin (Aaron Cooper) Gilkerson, Casey Gilkerson, Shane Martin, Luke Martin, Christopher Livingston, and Lyndie Dorgan; great grandchildren, Norah Grafton, Holden Cooper, Hunter Livingston, Sadie Livingston; brothers, George (Phyllis) Grafton, A. Edwin (Sue) Grafton, Charles Grafton, Allen (Colleen) Grafton; sister-in-law, Emily Grafton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a 1962 graduate of Nuttall High School and a 1968 graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Vocational Agriculture. He taught 7 years in Gilmer and Monongalia Counties until John Denver's "Take me home, Country Roads" brought him back to Lookout. Tom worked as an insurance agent, substitute teacher and self-employed cutting mine timbers and sawmilling.
He was a member and trustee of the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church at Lookout and volunteered on mission trips to Russia, Alaska (3 times) and Mississippi (twice). Tom served on several boards of directors and committees in the Greenbrier District and the West Virginia Conference of United Methodist Church.
He expressed his love daily for his family, friends, God, and nature. He saw beauty in every piece of wood, whether finished or gnarled.
The family will celebrate his life in a service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to the Mt. Olive United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, Lookout, WV 25868 for the Weekend Energy and Nutrition Backpack program.