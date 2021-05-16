THOMAS WAYNE REED, 68, of Buffalo, departed this life Friday May 14, 2021 at his home following a long illness. He was a former employee of Viscose and Parkline Inc. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and bass fish.
Born July 29, 1952 he was the son of the late Samuel E. Reed and Dorothy V. Whittington Reed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Reed and Mark Reed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Barbara Johns Reed; son, Jonathan Wayne Reed; daughters, Lisa Reed and Jessica Reed; grandchildren, Brody Shafer and Finan Wilson all of Buffalo; sisters, Linda McDaniels of Nitro and Patricia (Bill) Cogar of Elkview; brothers, Raymond (Karen) Reed of St. Helen Island, SC, Robert Reed of Buffalo, and James Reed of Huntington. Tom is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday May 18, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Bill Cogar officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Reed family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, WV is in charge of arrangements.