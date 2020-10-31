THOMAS EDWARD WHITTINGTON, 73, of Charleston, passed away October 28, 2020 at Select Specialty in Charleston.
Born June 10, 1947 in Kanawha County, WV, he was the son of the late Hershel and Olive Whittington. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing and shopping in his spare time
Thomas is survived by his sisters, Geneva (Rex) Fisher, Neda Beane and Charlotte (Wayne) Wickline; nieces, Kelly Wickline and Shawn Wilson; nephews, Eddie Fisher, Keith Fisher, John and Tony Beane, Scott Wickline and Billy Whittington, and several other family members and friends.
Special acknowledgement of Debbie Kidd, Zac Wickline, Judy Wickline, Scott Wickline, Carol Walker, Bob, Trish and Michael Sook, and Titus Kidd for the care and love.
Special thanks to the nursing staff at CAMC General Hospital and Select Specialty
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, November 1 at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Charleston (Wolf Pen), with Pastor Randy Campbell, officiating.
A walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to services outdoors at the church.
Due to Covid-19, please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of WV and the local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask for your safety and the safety of others.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
