Thurman “Thurm” Lo Garrison

THURMAN "THURM" LOWELL GARRISON, 86, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away October 15, 2021, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV.
He was born July 30, 1935, in Buffalo, WV, a son of the late, Leo Staten and Marvel Daughtery Garrison.
Thurm was a member, choir member, president of the men's club and also helped with the food pantry at North United Methodist Church in Ravenswood, WV. He was a retired millwright on FabWest at Constellium Aluminum, Ravenswood and a member of USWA 5668, Ravenswood. Thurm was very active and civic minded, he was a strong supporter of the Ravenswood Athletic Boosters and enjoyed working with Ravenswood's No Hunger Food Pantry. He was a 3 different term Ravenswood City Councilman, who started the city's new water routes in town. Thurm had a camp at the head of the Williams River in Pocahontas County and was always offering it to family and friends.
Most of all, he not only loved but enjoyed his family.
Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Bonnie Thornton Garrison. Also left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, David Lowell Garrison and his wife Debby, Kimberly Sue Pugh and her husband Kenny and Jeffrey Carlton Garrison and his wife Aimee. Thurm has 2 granddaughters, Amanda Dawn and Lindsey Megan and 4 great grandchildren, Kolton, Connor, Cole and Brooklyn, that also survive.
Friends may visit the family, Tuesday, October 19, at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV from 10 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home and may also be viewed live on Roush Funeral Home's Facebook page. Pastor Don Maxson and Pastor Tom Nolan will be officiating. Burial will follow at Walker Chapel Cemetery in Buffalo, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walker Chapel Cemetery, PO Box 1365, Eleanor, WV 25070 or Ravenswood No Hunger Food Pantry, 231 Walnut Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.
Condolences may be expressed by email at roush94@yahoo.com or on Roush Funeral Home's Facebook page.