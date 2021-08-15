TIFFANY DAVIS, 31, of Clintonville, WV passed away August 9th, 2021.
She is the daughter to Greta Davis and the late Buddy Davis.
Tiffany is the loving sister to April Davis, Rod Davis, Debbie Crosskell, and Tonya Lenz.
She is a niece to Meredith Livesay, Donald Whittington, Ronald Whittington & Shannon Whittington, and the aunt of Ashley Johnson, Colby Johnson, and Jakob Flack.
Tiffany attended Greenbrier East High School and New River Community College where she earned her Associates Degree in Fine Arts, where she excelled in watercolors.
Tiffany viewed life in ways many people don't. She was a talented, artistic, and free-spirited woman who enjoyed being in nature and capturing its beauty through photography. Tiffany loved laughing and being in the presence of her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and was an adventurous young woman who will be greatly missed by many who cherished and loved her dearly.
Funeral services for Tiffany will be held on Sunday August 15, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Brother John Stroud officiating, interment will follow at the Jeremiah O'Dell Cemetery on O'Dell Town Rd., Nettie, WV
The family will receive family and friends from 1 until 2 p.m., on Sunday August 15, 2021.
Donations of sympathy may be made to Bethesda Church, 232 Bob White Lane, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements
