Tiffany Medford

TIFFANY DAWN "TIFF" MEDFORD, 44, of Belle, born on July 22, 1976, received her Angel wings, December 21, 2020.
She was employed at Gabes and a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1995.
Tiffany is preceded in death by her fianc , Jonathan See; Paternal grandparents, Billy Medford and Janet Medford Farren; Maternal grandparents, John and Mary Mize; uncles, Ron Mize, Fred Cole; aunt, Lee Medford; cousin, Oswald Mize (John and Tammy).
Tiffany is survived by her son, Christopher and fianc , Brook Vance; mother, Beverly Mize; father, Roger Medford (Cheryl); brother, Will (Jennifer) Medford; step-son, Timmy (Autumn); great-grandpa, Charles Farren; uncles, Dale (Anita), Keith (Pam), Kevin (Cindy), Bob (Inez), John (Tammy), Jimmy (Christel); aunt, Loretta (Shane) Cole, Shirley (David) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 there will be a private family graveside service at Witcher Memorial Gardens, Belle, with Rev. Ralph Short officiating.
In lieu of flowers and because she loved her fur babies, please consider donating to Kanawha Charleston Humane Association at 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.
Sympathy and condolence cards can be mailed to Beverly Mize, P.O. Box 713, Belle, WV 25015. Online condolences can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com