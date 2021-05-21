TIFFANY RENEA PECK PRUITT, 33, born December 24, 1987, of Charleston, WV was called to join our heavenly father on May 12, 2021. Tiffany was preceded in death by grandparents John Bishop, Dreama Ellorree Bishop Davis, & Rachel Peck also Uncles Donald Bishop & Billy Peck.
She is survived by her mother Sammy Jo Bishop as well as father Hyman Peck, Lora Peck, Donte Hall, her children Andrea, Jaylan, Jahmarion, Danaysia, Tayla, her siblings Daniel, Justin, Brandon & Jeremy. She is also survived by many family & friends who all loved her dearly.
Tiffany was a hard working person that loved & devoted her life to ensuring her children's happiness. She was a beautiful person inside & out. The family was not expecting this loss & asks that if anyone would like to donate to costs, they can submit payments to Wilson Smith Shamblin Funeral Home in Clay or there is a gofundme set up in her honor online at https://gofund.me/4c78b579.
There will be a Graveside Service Sunday May 23, 2021 beginning at 3:30 p.m., at the Blue Knob Church Cemetery, Maysel, WV.
Friends may join the family at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home prior to the Graveside from 1:30 p.m., until 3 p.m., For visitation.
